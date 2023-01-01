Cell component with first column "WrapElement" link

Hello,
I created a cell component link in the doc (https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component
)
When the cell is in the first position the "WrapElement" (https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/admin/components/views/collections/List/Cell/index.tsx
) with the link to the document is not added.
Is this a bug or is there something to be implemented?
Thank you
You will need to implement your own wrap element component. You have everything you need to do that since the link prop is passed to your custom component. You are looking at the default cell component in that file, but you are rendering a custom cell component
Ok thank you
