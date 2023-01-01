DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Cell component with first column "WrapElement" link

default discord avatar
febba
5 months ago
2

Hello,


I created a cell component link in the doc (

https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component

)


When the cell is in the first position the "WrapElement" (

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/admin/components/views/collections/List/Cell/index.tsx

) with the link to the document is not added.


Is this a bug or is there something to be implemented?



Thank you

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    You will need to implement your own wrap element component. You have everything you need to do that since the link prop is passed to your custom component. You are looking at the default cell component in that file, but you are rendering a custom cell component

  • default discord avatar
    febba
    5 months ago

    Ok thank you

