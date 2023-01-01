Change admin url

Is it possible to change the admin url?
Default right now is
/admin
, what if I want to change it to
/login
or
/custom-admin-login
?
check the
routes
key in payload config.https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/overview
great, thanks, I missed that in the doc
routes: {
admin: '/custom-admin-login',
},
here is what I added in
payload.config.ts
in case someone else comes across this question
Thanks mate, this helps me as well. Cheers
@generator101 this is all well and good to create a new landing page; but I'm fine with the current login but want to change /admin once logged in to be
settings
. So when you changed yours to
/custom-admin-login
what does navigation upon login look like? Take the following example:
http://localhost:3000/admin/collections/media?limit=10
With your change does it then look like this:
http://localhost:3000/custom-admin-login/collections/media?limit=10
cc: @bombnp just in case you know
yes. If you change admin route to /custom-admin-login, then any url that would originally be /admin/* becomes /custom-admin-login/*
