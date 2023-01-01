Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Change heading size in v1 slate editor?

default discord avatar
johnrisby
2 days ago
2

Hi all, quick one hopefully. I'm using payload v1 based on the public demo. A user is having trouble see the difference between some heading sizes as they are too similar. How can I change them in the slate editor please so all instances of the slate editor in my cms use the same (larger) sizes? Thanks

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.