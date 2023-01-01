Change heading size in v1 slate editor?

Hi all, quick one hopefully. I'm using payload v1 based on the public demo. A user is having trouble see the difference between some heading sizes as they are too similar. How can I change them in the slate editor please so all instances of the slate editor in my cms use the same (larger) sizes? Thanks
You could extend the slate editor with your own custom heading leaves:https://payloadcms.com/docs/rich-text/slate#building-custom-elements-and-leaves
Or if you just want to change the heading styles and nothing else you could overwrite the payload scss styles:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/customizing-css#customizing-css-and-scss
thanks, overriding the scss is ample for what I need and that's what I was trying before (just from the source code though, not looking at the docs). Now I've done that 😉 surprise! I've found the right way to do it. Thanks again!
