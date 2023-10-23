Cloud initial deployment failed error (new project)

I am getting initial deployment failed error with a MONGODB_URI warning when launching a new project using website template on cloud. The source code example.env indicates DATABASE_URI, rather than MONGO_URI.

It is also complaining about a missing PAYLOAD_SECRET yet that exists in the project settings tab. Does this deserve a Github issue or would flagging it here be sufficient? Or should I delete the project and give it a fresh try?

Thanks! Love everything the team has accomplished so far and I'm unbelievably excited about the future!

Tried manually adding the ENV in the settings, no dice. Now trying updating payload config to MONGODB_URI

Nope.