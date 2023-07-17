Collection hook afterChange not running on create and not keeping values

Hey guys! I'm trying to use a collection hook to take a SVG file and get the "inline SVG" and the base64 values.

I currently have 2 problems:

1, The hook is not running when I create the document , only on updates

2, When I'm updating the document, the hook runs and fills the form all right. But the values are not being stored in the DB: after a refresh, the fields are empty again

Here's my hook code. (I'm using next-payload)

What am I doing wrong here?