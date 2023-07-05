Collection hooks somehow affect the admin panel

I want to create a hook on a collection, to create image variants (avif, webp), when an image is uploaded/updated. For that I imported the library

sharp

. This works fine in the backend, but when I open the admin panel, it shows a blank screen, because it tries to import sharp in the browser as it seems.

Is there any way to execute code from a hook only on the server, without leaking any objects to the admin panel?

My solution right now is to add this to the config:

webpack: config => { config.externals = { sharp: 'commonjs sharp', } return config },

And then dynamically import sharp in the hook:

const sharp = await import('sharp')

Seems pretty hacky though.