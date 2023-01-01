DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Collections as relationTo.

2me2you
3 weeks ago
Hi, is there a way to have a select or relationship field with all the collections as its options?



If none, is it possible to have a select field where I manually add my collections and when I select a specific collection, conditionally add a relationship field with it's relationTo property set to the selected collection?

