Comments Form Collection Posting in NextJS

default discord avatar
valakas
2 months ago
24

I have setup a comments collection and used a many to relation with posts which is working fine in the backend and on the front end.



I now need a form to allow a user to post a comment.



I'm looking for some advice on building a simple form that submits a comment and links with the associated post

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Hey @valakas - have you checked out our form builder plugin? it is really simple to integrate

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder

    and here is an example repo

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/form-builder
  • default discord avatar
    valakas
    2 months ago

    Yeah, I saw that originally but was under the impression that it wouldn't really work for a comments solution.



    I was trying to use this to create a simple form submission -

    https://github.com/payloadcms/form-builder-example-website/blob/main/components/Blocks/Form/index.tsx

    but found it quite hard to understand

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Okay I went back and read the initial discussion in the general channel - makes much more sense what you're trying to do here now!



    The form-builder might not be a helpful example because what you need is more simple - you will find some good examples of basic forms online:

    https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input#form

    All you need is a form with a single input field, and on submit you can add a function using the local or REST API to create a new document in the Comments collection. Something like this...



    import React from 'react'
import payload from "payload";

const handleSubmit = async event => {
  try {
    await payload.create({
      collection: 'comments',
      data: {
        comment: event.target.comment.value
        // NOTE: you will need to pass the post id here so that the comment is associated with the post
        // post: post._id
      }
    })
  } catch (err) {
    console.log(err)
  }
  alert(`Thanks for leaving a comment!`)
}

const CommentForm: React.FC = () => {
  return (
    <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
      <label>Leave a comment</label>
      <input type="text" name="comment" />
      <button type="submit">Submit</button>
    </form>
  )
}

export default CommentForm
  • default discord avatar
    valakas
    2 months ago

    Thanks a lot that’s great will give it another shot!



    For anyone coming across this, heres a link to the payload local api docs -

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/local-api/overview#collections


    Any idea why when I import payload, i get errors relating to



    error - ./node_modules/@swc/core-darwin-arm64/swc.darwin-arm64.node Module parse failed: Unexpected character '�' (1:0) You may need an appropriate loader to handle this file type, currently no loaders are configured to process this file. See https://webpack.js.org/concepts#loaders (Source code omitted for this binary file)


    I'm using the ecommerce template

  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    Are you attempting to use

    payload

    on the client? or on the server? The local api is server only, and cannot be used on the client (react code).

  • default discord avatar
    valakas
    2 months ago

    This is on my front end. I have a backend running (payload) and front end running (nextjs) both using the templates provided.



    Does that mean I need a different solution for a "comments" form on the next js front end?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Ah my apologies, Jarrod is right you can't use the local API on the frontend.



    This approach will still work, just swap out the local API request with a REST API request.



    In the example above, replace the entire

    await payload.create({....})

    with something like this:



    const req = await fetch('[your-cms-url]/api/comments', {
  method: 'POST',
  headers: {
    'Content-Type': 'application/json',
  },
  body: JSON.stringify({
    comment: event.target.comment.value,
   // post: post id here,
  })
})

const res = await req.json();
  • default discord avatar
    valakas
    2 months ago

    Thanks for the speedy responses, I'll give it another go!!!



    Not sure if i have some sort of cors issue now



    Here is my code



     
import React from 'react'

// import classes from './index.module.scss'

export const CommentForm: React.FC = () => {


    const handleSubmit = async event => {
        event.preventDefault();
        try {
            const req = await fetch('http://localhost:8000/api/comments', {
                method: 'POST',
                headers: {
                    'Content-Type': 'application/json',
                },
                body: JSON.stringify({
                    comment: event.target.comment.value,
                    // post: post id here,
                })
            })

            const res = await req.json();

            console.log(res);
        } catch (err) {
            console.log(err)
        }
        alert(`Thanks for leaving a comment!`)
    }

    return (
        <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
            <label>Leave a comment</label>
            <input type="text" name="comment" />
            <button type="submit">Submit</button>
        </form>
    )
}


    but I get an 

    [09:15:48] ERROR (payload): Forbidden: You are not allowed to perform this action.

    errorr



    These are defined in payload-config 

      cors: ['https://checkout.stripe.com', process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL].filter(Boolean),
  csrf: ['https://checkout.stripe.com', process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SITE_URL].filter(Boolean),
  • default discord avatar
    jarrod69420
    2 months ago

    Are you logged in on the frontend? You’ll need to pass

    credentials: true

    inside your fetch options object if so.



    The underlying issue is the access control on the comments collection preventing you from posting a comment

  • default discord avatar
    valakas
    2 months ago

    Thanks for that, adding 

    credentials: 'include'

    to the fetch options worked



    Pointing out the access control makes sense too something I will need to adjust



    I say it works... I get the message 

    Comment successfully created

    but theres nothing in the backend



    event.preventDefault();

    has been removed too



    Right the issue must be to do with it being set as a draft. Adding 

    _status: 'published'

    inside the body has made them start appearing

