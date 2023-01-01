Hey there! Just a few days back I found the PayloadCMS and it seems like a nice tool - I started working on a project, but I'm clearly not very versed in it yet.

Now, I do have a problem regarding the select functionality - the situation is the following. I have the following data structure:

- Sellers: id (uuid), name (string), ...

- Products: id (uuid), name (string), ...

- SellerProducts: id (uuid), seller (relationship), product (relationship), ...

- SellerProductPromotions: id (uuid), sellerProduct (relationship), ...

Now, if I want to create a new SellerProductPromotions entry, the autocompleted select will by default return the ID for SellerProducts for the label, but that's clearly not viable.

How would I approach that? Seems that admin.useAsTitle only accepts a string, but I would need something like "(entry) =>

${entry.product.name} (${entry.seller.name})

" (including the filter search for that). Is that possible to do with PayloadCMS?