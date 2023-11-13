Conditional field not working

I feel like I'm missing something really simple. When I check the
largeHero
checkbox, the
copy
field doesn't appear.
In the code below, I've made the conditional code a bit more concise than what's shown [here](https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#conditional-logic
) - but I've also attempted every other conceivable way of doing it, including exactly what appears on the page, so I'm pretty sure it's not a formatting issue.
Here's my block:
import { Block } from "payload/types";
export const HeroBlock: Block = {
slug: "Hero",
fields: [
{
name: "largeHero",
type: "checkbox",
defaultValue: false,
},
{
name: "imageUrl",
type: "text",
required: true,
},
{
name: "header",
type: "text",
},
{
name: "copy",
type: "richText",
admin: {
condition: (data) => {
return data.largeHero;
},
},
},
],
};
Try the second
siblingData
argument
https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#conditional-logic
Hey @ggphntms_62927 are you still having issues with this?
@ggphntms_62927 Like @tyteen4a03 suggested, you'll want to use
siblingData
here.
data
is going to give you the whole document, so how you would access fields within the block is going to change depending on where you use the block.
siblingData
will be relative to the block itself.
apologies, haven't had the time to test this yet - will get to it this afternoon 🙂
@tylandavis sadly simply replacing
data
with
siblingData
hasn't done anything (tried with multiple permutations on what's shown in the docs). Is there more that I need to change?
make sure you are passing
siblingData
in as thesecond
argument to the function:
import { Block } from 'payload/types';
export const HeroBlock: Block = {
slug: 'Hero',
fields: [
{
name: 'largeHero',
type: 'checkbox',
defaultValue: false,
},
{
name: 'imageUrl',
type: 'text',
required: true,
},
{
name: 'header',
type: 'text',
},
{
name: 'copy',
type: 'richText',
admin: {
condition: (data, siblingData) => {
return siblingData.largeHero;
},
},
},
],
};
It worked!!! Thank you so much. 😄
Might see if I can update thedocs at some point - that was pretty unintuitive.
Glad to hear it @ggphntms_62927 let us know if you needa anything else. Marking this solved.
