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Community Help

Conditional field not working

default discord avatar
ggphntms_629272 years ago
7

I feel like I'm missing something really simple. When I check the

largeHero

checkbox, the

copy

field doesn't appear.



In the code below, I've made the conditional code a bit more concise than what's shown [here](

https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#conditional-logic

) - but I've also attempted every other conceivable way of doing it, including exactly what appears on the page, so I'm pretty sure it's not a formatting issue.



Here's my block:



import { Block } from "payload/types";

export const HeroBlock: Block = {
  slug: "Hero",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "largeHero",
      type: "checkbox",
      defaultValue: false,
    },
    {
      name: "imageUrl",
      type: "text",
      required: true,
    },
    {
      name: "header",
      type: "text",
    },
    {
      name: "copy",
      type: "richText",
      admin: {
        condition: (data) => {
          return data.largeHero;
        },
      },
    },
  ],
};


  • default discord avatar
    tyteen4a032 years ago

    Try the second

    siblingData

    argument



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#conditional-logic
  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    2 years ago

    Hey

    @1081255959193714779

    are you still having issues with this?

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    2 years ago
    @1081255959193714779

    Like

    @114557048678514693

    suggested, you'll want to use

    siblingData

    here.

    data

    is going to give you the whole document, so how you would access fields within the block is going to change depending on where you use the block.

    siblingData

    will be relative to the block itself.

  • default discord avatar
    ggphntms_629272 years ago

    apologies, haven't had the time to test this yet - will get to it this afternoon 🙂



    @783701636165402624

    sadly simply replacing

    data

    with

    siblingData

    hasn't done anything (tried with multiple permutations on what's shown in the docs). Is there more that I need to change?

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    2 years ago

    make sure you are passing

    siblingData

    in as the

    second

    argument to the function:



    import { Block } from 'payload/types';

export const HeroBlock: Block = {
  slug: 'Hero',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'largeHero',
      type: 'checkbox',
      defaultValue: false,
    },
    {
      name: 'imageUrl',
      type: 'text',
      required: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'header',
      type: 'text',
    },
    {
      name: 'copy',
      type: 'richText',
      admin: {
        condition: (data, siblingData) => {
          return siblingData.largeHero;
        },
      },
    },
  ],
};
  • default discord avatar
    ggphntms_629272 years ago

    It worked!!! Thank you so much. 😄



    Might see if I can update thedocs at some point - that was pretty unintuitive.

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    2 years ago

    Glad to hear it

    @1081255959193714779

    let us know if you needa anything else. Marking this solved.

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