Conditional options on select field

How to conditional render select field options based on user roles or other field values
Have you looked at admin conditions?
I think admin condition is just for show /hide field
With a select field, it's not available. You could make it work with a relationship fieldhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/relationship#filtering-relationship-options
Or you could create a custom component! Its super easy:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Efn9OxSjA6Y
You can duplicate the select field and put different (non-overlapping) conditions. Maybe this also works with access permissions?
