Conditionally render field options

I have a collection of

categories

. Each category has an array field with

subcategories

. I have another collection

posts

with fields of

category

and

subcategory

. I have specified that the category field is related to the categories collection. However, how could I conditionally render the options for the subcategory field once a category has been chosen?

admin: { condition }

only allows me to show or hide the filed but not to render its options based on a payload request that uses the data from the previous field.