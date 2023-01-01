DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Conditionally render field options

default discord avatar
theod0re.
6 months ago
4

I have a collection of

categories

. Each category has an array field with

subcategories

. I have another collection

posts

with fields of

category

and

subcategory

. I have specified that the category field is related to the categories collection. However, how could I conditionally render the options for the subcategory field once a category has been chosen?

admin: { condition }

only allows me to show or hide the filed but not to render its options based on a payload request that uses the data from the previous field.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Have you taken a look at the field conditional logic docs here?

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#conditional-logic

    . This should support dot notation which will help for your use-case.

  • default discord avatar
    Gaurav
    2 months ago

    I also have same problem if you solved this issue can you please tell me how I do this



    i have same problem I am using payloadcms and in collection of posts I have


    {


    name: "category",


    type: "relationship",


    relationTo: "categories",


    required:true


    }, this category field , now I want to include subcategories field but it should show subcategories only from array which is present in selected category



    I have subcategories collection from that collection only I am currently getting subcategories using relationship but now I want subcategories according to selection of category can you please help or guide with this



    My question is i have collection categories and collection subctegories, in categories collection i added subcategories throughe relationship, so while creating any post i need that my subcategories should populate in option depending upon selection of cetegory.But i am not able to do that so please help me with that

