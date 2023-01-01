Conditionally render field options

I have a collection of
categories
. Each category has an array field with
subcategories
. I have another collection
posts
with fields of
category
and
subcategory
. I have specified that the category field is related to the categories collection. However, how could I conditionally render the options for the subcategory field once a category has been chosen?
admin: { condition }
only allows me to show or hide the filed but not to render its options based on a payload request that uses the data from the previous field.
Have you taken a look at the field conditional logic docs here?https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#conditional-logic
. This should support dot notation which will help for your use-case.
I also have same problem if you solved this issue can you please tell me how I do this
i have same problem I am using payloadcms and in collection of posts I have
{
name: "category",
type: "relationship",
relationTo: "categories",
required:true
}, this category field , now I want to include subcategories field but it should show subcategories only from array which is present in selected category
I have subcategories collection from that collection only I am currently getting subcategories using relationship but now I want subcategories according to selection of category can you please help or guide with this
My question is i have collection categories and collection subctegories, in categories collection i added subcategories throughe relationship, so while creating any post i need that my subcategories should populate in option depending upon selection of cetegory.But i am not able to do that so please help me with that
