Converting rich-text to HTML before saving to database

I am trying to add a functionality to add a product description within payload cms as rich text. But I want to convert this to HTML before saving it to the data base. Can this be done?
yep! You can convert it to html in a beforeChange collection hook, and save that html into another field
I am not surely how to go about this. Can you point me in the right direction or share an example @alessiogr
Figured it out. It's working fine. Thank you!
can you show us hou you did it? i'm interested on this..
refer to this
https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text
there is a section on generate html
use this in your before change hook
should work just fine
ty
