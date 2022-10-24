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Community Help

Converting rich-text to HTML before saving to database

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cold82663 years ago
5

I am trying to add a functionality to add a product description within payload cms as rich text. But I want to convert this to HTML before saving it to the data base. Can this be done?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    3 years ago

    yep! You can convert it to html in a beforeChange collection hook, and save that html into another field

  • default discord avatar
    cold82663 years ago

    I am not surely how to go about this. Can you point me in the right direction or share an example

    @360823574644129795

    Figured it out. It's working fine. Thank you!

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    lucaceck953 years ago

    can you show us hou you did it? i'm interested on this..

  • default discord avatar
    cold82663 years ago

    refer to this



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text

    there is a section on generate html



    use this in your before change hook



    should work just fine

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    lucaceck953 years ago

    ty

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