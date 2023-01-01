DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Converting rich-text to HTML before saving to database

cold8266
last month
10

I am trying to add a functionality to add a product description within payload cms as rich text. But I want to convert this to HTML before saving it to the data base. Can this be done?

    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    last month

    yep! You can convert it to html in a beforeChange collection hook, and save that html into another field

    cold8266
    last month

    I am not surely how to go about this. Can you point me in the right direction or share an example @alessiogr



    Figured it out. It's working fine. Thank you!

    lucaceck95
    last month

    can you show us hou you did it? i'm interested on this..

    cold8266
    last month

    refer to this



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/rich-text


    there is a section on generate html



    use this in your before change hook



    should work just fine

    lucaceck95
    last month

    ty

