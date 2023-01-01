export default buildConfig({
cors: [
'http://localhost:3000
',
'https://payloadcms.com
',
'https://bp-v0.webflow.io
',
'https://bp-v0.webflow.io/*
',
'webflow.io',
'webflow.io/',
',
'webflow.io',
'webflow.io/*',
],
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
components: {
beforeDashboard: [BeforeDashboard],
},
},
collections: [
Users,
Media,
Clusters,
Funds,
Projects,
Organizations,
AreaOfWork,
Demographics,
Pledges,
legalStructures,
readinessStage,
stageOfDevelopment,
federalRegions,
],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
plugins: [payloadCloud()],
});
Cors specific domains set, but still getting cors issue
The error I get is
And my request looks like this:
Issue was in properly configuring the server file with cors
