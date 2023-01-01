Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
default discord avatar
shisue
6 days ago

export default buildConfig({


cors: [


'

http://localhost:3000

',


'

https://payloadcms.com

',


'

https://bp-v0.webflow.io

',


'

https://bp-v0.webflow.io/*

',


'webflow.io',


'webflow.io/

',
],
csrf: [
'http://localhost:3000',
'https://payloadcms.com',
'https://bp-v0.webflow.io',
'https://bp-v0.webflow.io/

',


'webflow.io',


'webflow.io/*',


],


admin: {


user: Users.slug,


components: {


beforeDashboard: [BeforeDashboard],


},


},


collections: [


Users,


Media,


Clusters,


Funds,


Projects,


Organizations,


AreaOfWork,


Demographics,


Pledges,


legalStructures,


readinessStage,


stageOfDevelopment,


federalRegions,


],


typescript: {


outputFile: path.resolve(

dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(

dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),


},


plugins: [payloadCloud()],


});



Cors specific domains set, but still getting cors issue



The error I get is



And my request looks like this:



Issue was in properly configuring the server file with cors

