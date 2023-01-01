DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Create custom field

last month
I try to create my first custom field.



The doc example



How to import React.FC if React deps are not installed

    paulpopus
    last month

    You should be able to add react at the top


    import React from 'react'


    Is that not the case?

    <Clement/>
    last month


    im using pnpm

    image.png
    paulpopus
    last month

    Ahhh, then you may need to install React yourself



    pnpm works a bit differently out of the box compared to yarn

    <Clement/>
    last month

    ok then the same version: ^18.2.0 I see



    There is no UI Kit right? or there is maybe a way to get the same css?

    paulpopus
    last month

    Here's some links:


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/customizing-css
    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#styling-custom-components


    There's no UI kit in the sense that you can see what components are available to you easily,

    yet


    A storybook implementation is in the works that would let you see what you have available, however you

    can

    reuse components



    but you need to check out existing code from core and plugins to figure out their paths and what's available 😬

    <Clement/>
    last month

    ok ok

    paulpopus
    last month

    If you want a simple component styling, the easiest way is to look into the css variables globally available

    <Clement/>
    last month

    last question, the example code has a problem no?

    image.png
    paulpopus
    last month

    So you can at least write your own css using the variables thats gonna make it compatible with dark/light mode and re-use similar colours and vars

    <Clement/>
    last month

    my screen stay blank , but no error in console

    paulpopus
    last month

    Yes...The code itself I think is correct but the types are wrong



    Here's an example component of mine building a number field with the react module



    import React from 'react'
import { useField } from 'payload/components/forms'
import { NumericFormat } from 'react-number-format'
import { TextInput } from 'payload/components/forms'
import { Label } from 'payload/components/forms'
import { RowAdmin } from 'payload/dist/fields/config/types'
import { transformPriceString, reversePriceToString } from '../utilities/transformPriceString'

type Props = {
  path: string
  showError?: boolean
  readOnly?: boolean
  className?: string
  required?: boolean
  placeholder?: Record<string, string> | string
  style?: React.CSSProperties
  width?: string
  label?: string
  admin: RowAdmin
}

const PriceInput: React.FC<Props> = ({ showError, readOnly, className, required, path, placeholder, label, admin, ...others }) => {
  const { value, setValue } = useField<number>({ path })
  const [visualValue, setVisualValue] = React.useState<number | string>(reversePriceToString(value))
  const { style, width } = admin
  const classes = ['field-type', 'text', className, showError && 'error', readOnly && 'read-only'].filter(Boolean).join(' ')


  return (
    <div
      className={classes}
      style={{
        ...style,
        width,
      }}>
      <Label htmlFor={`field-${path.replace(/\./gi, '__')}`} label={label} required={required} />
      <NumericFormat
        onChange={(e) => {
          const transfomedPrice = transformPriceString(e.target.value)

          setVisualValue(e.target.value)
          setValue(transfomedPrice)
        }}
        value={visualValue}
        id={`field-${path.replace(/\./gi, '__')}`}
        name={path}
        fixedDecimalScale
        required={required}
        thousandSeparator=','
        placeholder={typeof placeholder === 'string' ? placeholder : '$24,000.00'}
        prefix='$'
        decimalScale={2}
      />
    </div>
  )
}

export default PriceInput
    <Clement/>
    last month

    Ok thx, I will try with your example 👍

    paulpopus
    last month

    The TextInput from there is actually unused, I think I had an issue with props or ref forwarding

    <Clement/>
    last month

    ok ok, anyway I will start with a simple field



    I don't understand, what should I set in 'path', it's the component name?

    jarrod69420
    last month

    custom components are passed down a "path" property, it is used as a key to store the value in form state. TLDR; it is provided for you.

    paulpopus
    last month

    Everything in the props above there is passed down into your component, some of them are things from the field configuration

    <Clement/>
    last month

    oh ok I see 🙂



    Am I doing something wrong? Path seems to be undefined





    My component



    The way I call it :



    then the value is never saved in DB

    image.png
    image.png
    paulpopus
    last month

    I think it's cause you're using the

    ui

    field



    It's more of a "insert your react components here" field than a data field to my knowledge



    So use a

    text

    or a

    number

    field for example if you wanna store a particular type of data but override the frontend component of how it looks or functions



    I use the UI field for buttons that trigger other behaviours for example, or for pulling in visual information. ^ my example I posted above is attached to a number field



    I haven't tried the

    ui

    field for data at all tbh 🤔

    <Clement/>
    last month

    ohh ok, I thought "ui" was the only field that could receive admin > components > Field



    better, but nothing happens when I save it 😬



    it's ok, I just add the label, and the input type 🤷‍♂️

    jarrod69420
    last month

    nope, any field can use custom components 🙂



    You are likely looking to use a

    text

    field with a custom component, so you can save the data from your custom component?

    <Clement/>
    last month

    Yep, its working finally 😁


    I just copy the same structure than the others inputs (name, htmlFor, classname ...), and now looks like a official one :

    paulpopus
    last month

    When in doubt you can just go into the core code of payload and see how all the different types of fields are constructed



    Ill send some links a bit later when im at my laptop

    <Clement/>
    last month

    Yep, I think there is an util function to transform the input name to get the Title (with word spacing and uppercase)

    paulpopus
    last month

    Most stuff from core can be imported even if your ide doesnt autosuggest



    Just use the more absolute path

    <Clement/>
    last month

    I did not see a way to add custom behavior to "readOnly". I can only set a boolean, we don't have access to data?



    pretty nice

    paulpopus
    last month

    What do you mean?



    Youre getting a boolean readOnly...you can choose what you actually do with it

  • default discord avatar
    <Clement/>
    last month
    image.png
    paulpopus
    last month

    On fields you can also use custom for anything unique to your fields config

    jarrod69420
    last month

    you will need to import and use some of our exposed hooks:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/hooks
    paulpopus
    last month
    custom

    on the field configuration

    <Clement/>
    last month

    I try to reproduce my Sanity template, I lastely I was able to set readonly, depending of other fields

    paulpopus
    last month

    📵



    ill check back in here in a couple of hours

    <Clement/>
    last month

    that's really nice, thank you 🙏

    jarrod69420
    last month

    in a custom component, you will need to access the form data with the hooks I linked above

    <Clement/>
    last month

    yep, but in a current payload field, is there a way? In my Sanity template, I created a "link" field.


    readOnly: is set to true if the "Page" field is already set.

    image.png
    jarrod69420
    last month

    No, it is currently just a boolean. But it would be pretty simple to create a custom component like so: 



    import React from 'react'
import { Text, useField } from 'payload/components/forms'
import { Props } from 'payload/dist/admin/components/forms/field-types/Text/types'

export const ConditionalField: React.FC<Props> = incomingProps => {
  const { value: watchValue } = useField({
    path: 'field-to-watch',
  })

  const readOnly = !watchValue ? false : true

  const props: Props = {
    ...incomingProps,
    admin: {
      ...incomingProps.admin,
      readOnly,
    },
  }

  return <Text {...props} />
}


    or if you don't want to create a new object, you could mutate the incomingProps with

    incomingProps.admin.readOnly = !watchValue ? false : true

    and spread that into your <Text {...incomingProps /> component

    <Clement/>
    last month

    Thx so much 🙏

    paulpopus
    last month

    Nice, you got it handled!

