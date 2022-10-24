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Crop images and preview sizes not working

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cded90212 years ago
4

Hi All,


I'm using payload 3.0 beta 29.



After uploading an image, I click on edit image and then crop.


After clicking on Apply changes, I see that the image is still the same width and height as before, the crop was not applied.



Also, on clicking preview sizes, I only see the Original picture, despite having added the imageSizes array in the config. I'm using the same Media config as the one in the official docs.

https://payloadcms.com/docs/upload/overview

.



Thank you

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