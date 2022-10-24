Crop images and preview sizes not working

Hi All,
I'm using payload 3.0 beta 29.
After uploading an image, I click on edit image and then crop.
After clicking on Apply changes, I see that the image is still the same width and height as before, the crop was not applied.
Also, on clicking preview sizes, I only see the Original picture, despite having added the imageSizes array in the config. I'm using the same Media config as the one in the official docs.https://payloadcms.com/docs/upload/overview
.
Thank you
have you added
sharp
property to the root config like here?https://github.com/payloadcms/payload-3.0-demo/blob/daf8ea34cf44965755502a84125e6d430a15dcb5/payload.config.ts#L120
I would also update the version, it's very outdated at this point
Adding the sharp property has solved it, thank you!
I tried updating the version but was running into a lot of dependency issues and breaking changes, which version would you recommend?
the latest one because it's a RC at this point, we won't have breaking changes from now (at least big ones), but yeah, you'll have to go through the breaking changes like components paths
you can see a migration guide herehttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v3.0.0-beta.79
thanks@423216344302092288
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