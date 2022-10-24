Crop images and preview sizes not working

Hi All,

I'm using payload 3.0 beta 29.

After uploading an image, I click on edit image and then crop.

After clicking on Apply changes, I see that the image is still the same width and height as before, the crop was not applied.

Also, on clicking preview sizes, I only see the Original picture, despite having added the imageSizes array in the config. I'm using the same Media config as the one in the official docs.

.

Thank you