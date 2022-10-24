Custom image names

I'm trying to customize the filenames of the images to use the srcset based on the width of images.

This looks a good solution but it's not working on Payload 2.26.0. Is this only for version 3?

generateImageName: ({ height, sizeName, extension, width }) => { return

custom-${sizeName}-${height}-${width}.${extension}

},

Object literal may only specify known properties, and 'generateImageName' does not exist in type 'ImageSize'.