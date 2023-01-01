Custom query not filtering data

{ path: "/me", method: "get", handler: async (req, res, next) => { if (!req?.user?.id) { return res.status(404).send({ error: "user not found" }); } console.log(req.user.id) const query = { "owner.id": req.user.id, }; const data = await payload.find({ depth : 2, collection: "thoughts", where : { "owner.id": req.user.id, } }); if (data) { console.log(data) res.status(200).send( data ); } else { res.status(404).send({ error: "not found" }); } }, },