Custom query not filtering data

aaronksaunders
5 days ago
{
      path: "/me",
      method: "get",
      handler: async (req, res, next) => {

        if (!req?.user?.id) {
          return res.status(404).send({ error: "user not found" });
        }

        console.log(req.user.id)

        const query = {
          "owner.id":   req.user.id, 
        };

        const data = await payload.find({
          depth : 2,
          collection: "thoughts",
          where : {
            "owner.id":   req.user.id, 
          }
        });

        
        if (data) {
          console.log(data)
          res.status(200).send( data );
        } else {
          res.status(404).send({ error: "not found" });
        }
      },
    },
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    Hey @aaronksaunders! Try adjusting your query to the following:



    const data = await payload.find({
  depth : 2,
  collection: "thoughts",
  where : {
    owner: {
      equals: req.user.id
    }
  }
});


    Here is the section in the docs that talks about querying:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/queries/overview
    aaronksaunders
    4 days ago

    Thanks, I figured it out late last night after trial and error, and I did read this documentation but there is no specific example on relationships. I was checking against owner.id and not owner 🙏🏾



    I like what I see with payload, a little worried about running into things like this when working on a client project… trying to come up with all with a robust example project to get all of the questions answered so we are not blocked when we are on the clock. Thanks for your help @jarrod_not_jared

