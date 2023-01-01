DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Custom sort on collection?

default discord avatar
seth
3 months ago
2

What is best practice for applying a custom sort function to a collection (something that goes beyond

defaultSort

)? I thought I'd be able to use a collection hook here but looks like there are no hooks that have access to the entire

docs

array. Our immediate goal is to set a specific order for a related field drop down options.



Also tried a custom endpoint, but doesn't seem like that affects the local API

