customize default/Home dashboard panel

Is there a way to modify the initial content of the dashboard (or Home)? I want it to show the cards for each route/collection as it does by default but also i want to show a user list at the bottom. I think i'll have to declare a entire new component for that route or si there a better way?

In case I have to declare a new component, how do i make it behave the same way as the default dashboard component and show a card for each route?