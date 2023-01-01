customize default/Home dashboard panel

Is there a way to modify the initial content of the dashboard (or Home)? I want it to show the cards for each route/collection as it does by default but also i want to show a user list at the bottom. I think i'll have to declare a entire new component for that route or si there a better way?
In case I have to declare a new component, how do i make it behave the same way as the default dashboard component and show a card for each route?
I think you are looking for the
AfterDashboard
component mentioned here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components
