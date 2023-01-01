DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
customize default/Home dashboard panel

default discord avatar
Shiftpower
3 months ago
1

Is there a way to modify the initial content of the dashboard (or Home)? I want it to show the cards for each route/collection as it does by default but also i want to show a user list at the bottom. I think i'll have to declare a entire new component for that route or si there a better way?


In case I have to declare a new component, how do i make it behave the same way as the default dashboard component and show a card for each route?

