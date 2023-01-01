Deploying to a VPS with a frontend in docker

Hello y‘all!

I don’t know if these questions fit here, but I don’t know where else to ask, so I‘ll do it anyway. We are two students and frontend devs (but I do have some experience with working on backends in go), but we only ever programmed stuff and never deployed anything until now. By some miracle we got the opportunity to develop a small landing page with the option to register for workshops offered on the page (and a possible extension with a blog and newsletter functionality later). For the frontend we thought about using either vanilla js or react for better component reusability. This isn’t going to be site with very high traffic, so we thought about hosting this on a vps from hetzner (we and our client are located in central europe).

This brings me to multiple questions regarding payload:

- Is Payload even the right tool for the job? We don’t want to use a hammer on a screw.

- How can we efficiently deploy the stack to a VPS? Is it possible to combine Payload with our frontend in a docker container network, so that it can be hosted on a single VPS? If yes, what would such a configuration look like and what are the caveats? Our client should be able to access the admin panel from a subdomain to edit the page as well.

- If the approach above isn’t ideal, what would the right one look like for a small site? It shouldn’t be too cost intensive.

I hope this isn’t the wrong place to ask this. Otherwise I would be grateful if you could point me to some resources, if you are not able to help me with this.

Thanks!