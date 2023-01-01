Deploying to Vercel

Hey, I keep running into an issue with Vercel deployments. When I set build as the public directory in Vercel the deployment is successful but it only shows an empty page. From what I've found out so far the issue is that payload builds result in two output directories, (dist and build) (

), while Vercel only serves files from one output directory (

). Can anyone here who has deployed to vercel help me out with this or maybe send me a tutorial? Thank you so much!