Deployment to Azure or Simple NGINX web host

Hey all, I'm having some issues getting the payload server deployed. I have managed to deploy the CMS front end to our basic linux web host. But for some reason, I can't get the API to work at all. I've also tried deploying to Azure web services. That threw out a lot of cors errors which I fixed inside azure but the cors errors still remain.

I've followed through the payload docs but can't seem to make any sense of the deployment process.

When deploying, is there any certain folders that the files need to be placed in? Is there any other config I might be missing?

I am just deploying the build and server files manually via FTP so could very well be missing something.

Can someone help?