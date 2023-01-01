Deployment to ubuntu server on a digital ocean droplet

I am trying to deploy my payloadcms to an ubuntu server on digital ocean, but on the server when I build it it says

Bindings not found,

I then tried building it locally and then doing yarn serve but that error was

Error: Cannot find module '/root/envision-cms/envision-cms/dist/server.js'

Although that directory looks good.

it only said build it and I am not sure if I just do yarn dev to run it on the production server or something else

?