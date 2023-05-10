DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
disable blockName update

default discord avatar
rrums
3 months ago
5

Hello all, can I disable blockName (from block field) from being changed by users?


I want to set it programmatically

  • default discord avatar
    hades200082
    3 months ago

    You can use the access controls on the field. Use the create and update fields to set a function that will determine if access is allowed or not.



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/fields
  • default discord avatar
    rrums
    2 months ago

    hey @hades200082, thanks for replying



    In my case, I want to restrict users to input blockName manually, but users still able to update any kind of fields


    blockName is not accessible from access controls on the field, no?



    I want to have same behavior as array field, that we can't change the name, it's generated by payload

    Screenshot_2023-05-10_at_11.20.15.png
    Screenshot_2023-05-10_at_11.23.40.png
  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    2 months ago

    I don't think that part is currently customisable, it's intended just for editorial use though so you can label each block a little better

