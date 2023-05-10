disable blockName update

Hello all, can I disable blockName (from block field) from being changed by users?
I want to set it programmatically
You can use the access controls on the field. Use the create and update fields to set a function that will determine if access is allowed or not.
https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/fields
hey @hades200082, thanks for replying
In my case, I want to restrict users to input blockName manually, but users still able to update any kind of fields
blockName is not accessible from access controls on the field, no?
I want to have same behavior as array field, that we can't change the name, it's generated by payload
I don't think that part is currently customisable, it's intended just for editorial use though so you can label each block a little better
