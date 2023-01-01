DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Disable Dark Mode in Admin Panel

default discord avatar
sandrowegmann
2 months ago
1

Is there a way to prevent dark Mode in the admin panel?



I've tried to use a custom index.html and manually set the data-theme attribute to "light", it gets overwritten though

