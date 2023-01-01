Disable Dark Mode in Admin Panel

Is there a way to prevent dark Mode in the admin panel?
I've tried to use a custom index.html and manually set the data-theme attribute to "light", it gets overwritten though
I am not aware if there is an official way to disable it but I guess you can make this happen with a custom provider and just setting data-theme attribute to light in the initial useEffecthttps://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#custom-providers
