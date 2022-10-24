Disable Dark Mode in Admin Panel

Is there a way to prevent dark Mode in the admin panel?
I've tried to use a custom index.html and manually set the data-theme attribute to "light", it gets overwritten though
I am not aware if there is an official way to disable it but I guess you can make this happen with a custom provider and just setting data-theme attribute to light in the initial useEffecthttps://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#custom-providers
Would be good if this can be an official feature
For all who are also searching:
RemoveDarkModeProvider.tsx:
import React, { useEffect } from 'react'
export type RemoveDarkModeProviderProps = {
children: React.ReactNode[]
}
export const RemoveDarkModeProvider: React.FC<RemoveDarkModeProviderProps> = (
props
) => {
useEffect(() => {
const html = document.getElementsByTagName('html')[0]
// Function to handle attribute changes
const handleChange = (mutationsList): void => {
for (const mutation of mutationsList) {
if (
mutation.type === 'attributes' &&
mutation.attributeName === 'data-theme'
) {
const newTheme = document.documentElement.getAttribute('data-theme')
if (newTheme === 'dark') {
document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'light')
}
}
}
}
// Creating an observer instance
const observer = new MutationObserver(handleChange)
// Options for the observer (which attributes to watch)
const config = { attributes: true }
// Start observing the target node for configured mutations
observer.observe(document.documentElement, config)
html.setAttribute('data-theme', 'light')
// Cleanup function to disconnect the observer
return () => {
observer.disconnect()
}
}, [])
return <>{props.children}</>
}
payload config:
...
components: {
providers: [RemoveDarkModeProvider]
}
We actually ended up solving it with a simple useEffect in a custom Provider:
useEffect(() => {
document.documentElement.setAttribute('data-theme', 'light');
}, [])
Has worked great for us so far, haven't thoroughly tested it on all device types and browsers though, so@306429157179392002
's solution might be more sophisticated
This won't work if the user manually switches the mode in the settings I guess until reload
True!
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