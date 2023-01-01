The example in this section should probably include the export of
MyGlobal
.
Thanks!
@jesschow tagging jess, but concerned because they were replying to these messages at 5am 😄
Documentation Updates
Documentation | I18n | Admin UI
The example in this section should probably include the import of CollectionConfig and export of
Articles
to keep consistent with other examples.
On it 🤓
(Opinion)
Location: Any example
Comments are styled very closely to brackets. This is maybe just me, but sometimes it's hard to differentiate.
Documentation | Fields Overview
Example should probably include the export of
Page
to stay consistent with other examples.
Example should include export of
Orders
Documentation | Fields
The following examples should include the export of
Example Collection
for consistency.
All Fields.
I'll check the export across the doc examples this seems like a lot of checking for you!!
Also, one last thing I noticed on the examples, I think the "Relationship" example should be shown inside of a collection maybe? So that the ExampleCollection pattern is consistent
I opened an issue to track these here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2594
Nice!! I'll post anything else I see!
Also, over the weekend I built out a whole Vue3 + Payload example site with user auth setup
Going to make a repo later and share it 😄
Thank you for your attention to detail 🙏
oh sick can't wait to take a look!
Of course!!
Awesome, I cheated a bit on the typescript so it may neeed a few extra eyes haha
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.