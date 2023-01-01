DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Community Help

Documentation Updates

default discord avatar
thisisnotchris
3 months ago
17
Documentation | Globals | Preview
https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/globals#preview

The example in this section should probably include the export of

MyGlobal

.



Thanks!



@jesschow tagging jess, but concerned because they were replying to these messages at 5am 😄



Documentation Updates



Documentation | I18n | Admin UI
https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/i18n

The example in this section should probably include the import of CollectionConfig and export of

Articles

to keep consistent with other examples.

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    On it 🤓

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago
    Documentation | Styling

    (Opinion)



    Location: Any example



    Comments are styled very closely to brackets. This is maybe just me, but sometimes it's hard to differentiate.



    Documentation | Fields Overview
    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview

    Example should probably include the export of

    Page

    to stay consistent with other examples.



    Documentation | Fields Validation
    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#validation

    Example should include export of

    Orders


    Documentation | Fields

    The following examples should include the export of

    Example Collection

    for consistency.



    All Fields.

    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    I'll check the export across the doc examples this seems like a lot of checking for you!!

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    Also, one last thing I noticed on the examples, I think the "Relationship" example should be shown inside of a collection maybe? So that the ExampleCollection pattern is consistent

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    I opened an issue to track these here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2594
  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    Nice!! I'll post anything else I see!



    Also, over the weekend I built out a whole Vue3 + Payload example site with user auth setup



    Going to make a repo later and share it 😄

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Thank you for your attention to detail 🙏



    oh sick can't wait to take a look!

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    Of course!!



    Awesome, I cheated a bit on the typescript so it may neeed a few extra eyes haha

