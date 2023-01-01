duplicate via the rest api?

Did not find anything about this in the docs. Is it possible to duplicate a document via the rest api?
By default, I don't think so, but you can easily add a custom endpoint to your REST api.https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints
I imagine you'd look up an existing post by ID, then you would copy the field data and create a new post and let the ID populate.
@thisisnotchris yeah, have already done this, but thought it would be nice not to produce two endpoinst for the same behaviour 🙂
That's true, if the aren't any side effects, you could create a reusable utility to do this
But i agree, built in duplicate would be nice
🙂
Hey @Hendrik just catching up here. I think the custom endpoint is the right solution for now, we are not sure if this is something we will provide out of the box yet. A couple things you will want to keep in mind when doing this:
const accessibleDoc = await payload.findByID({
collection: 'pages',
id: req.query.id,
showHiddenFields: true,
overrideAccess: false,
user: req.user,
})
You will want to pass the user through, turn off the overrideAccess, and show hidden fields. Then you should check if a doc comes back, if it does, the user has access and should be allowed to duplicate, if not then the user does not have access and should return an error. You will want to include showHiddenFields so all fields are duplicated onto the new doc
yeah did exactly this
perfect
thanks! 🙂
np 🙂
