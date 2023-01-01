Dynamic description

Is it possible to change description content dynamically? The idea I have in mind is description for slug that displays placeholder url or actual url with field value taken into account. Similar to how title field works
description: ({value}) => 'This page will be available at example.com/products/${value ?? 'XXX'}'
So if slug field is empty, description would be example.com/products/XXX
But if slug has value "new_product777", description instead would be example.com/products/new_product777
Yes, exactly what I need
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.