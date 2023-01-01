DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Dynamic description

default discord avatar
arctomachine
4 weeks ago
2

Is it possible to change description content dynamically? The idea I have in mind is description for slug that displays placeholder url or actual url with field value taken into account. Similar to how title field works


description: ({value}) => 'This page will be available at example.com/products/${value ?? 'XXX'}'

So if slug field is empty, description would be example.com/products/XXX


But if slug has value "new_product777", description instead would be example.com/products/new_product777

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.