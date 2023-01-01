.env file help

Im working localy and have istaled Payload with next.js who I clone on github.

I have create .env -file as I should, but still I have to be loged in to get fetch from api to work?

My fetch is like this:

useEffect(() => {

setLoading(true);

fetch(

${process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL}/api/mat-menyer/

)

.then((res) => res.json())

.then((data) => {

setData(data);

setLoading(false);

console.log(data);

});

}, []);

Do I have to put my inlog to admin in the .env-file?

Thank you so much for this cms! 🙏

Best regards,

Kaj