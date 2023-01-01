I'm working on a hook to generate blur hashes when an image is uploaded so I can use them with the Nextjs Image component.

It is pretty simple to generate the blur, but for some reason I keep getting an error when I try to use the

sharp

library. It looks like it is bundled in with Payload, so I'm not sure if there is anything different that I need to do other than importing it into my hook.

The issue seems to happen on this line in the

sharp

library.

// node_modules/detect-libc/lib/detect-libc.js const childProcess = require('child_process');

The console shows:

Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'child_process' in '/Users/.../node_modules/detect-libc/lib'

I've tried adding

sharp

to my project, but that didn't seem to help. Uninstalled that package and reinstalled Payload and keep getting the same error. Might just have to use another library, but I would like to use this one since it works well and is already included.

It might be making it into the client bundle. Trying this alias...