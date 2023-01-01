I am trying to run an import script with ts-node from npm:

PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts ts-node ./src/scripts/eventImport.ts

But unfortunately i am getting the following error:

APIError: The collection with slug events can't be found

The script is very basic:

const result = await payload. create ({ collection : "events" , locale : "nl" , data : { title : "title" , slug : "slug" , }, });

Does somebody has a suggestion on what is going wrong here?