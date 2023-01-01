Exclude field when fetching a record

Hello, I'm trying to fetch a record from my frontend (nextjs) and I want to exclude a field from the data that PayloadCMS will return. In this example I will exclude the ID fields of the record. This is my code:

if (courseIdState && courseTierState) { ;(async function () { const queryForManualSimulations = { and: [ { 'coursesWithAccess.course': { equals: courseIdState, }, }, { 'coursesWithAccess.tier': { equals: courseTierState, }, }, ], } const stringifyQueryForManualSimulations = qs.stringify( { where: queryForManualSimulations, select: '-id' , }, { addQueryPrefix: true }, ) const reqManualSimulations = await axios.get( `/backend/api/manual-simulations${stringifyQueryForManualSimulations}`, ) })() }

It returns me the record I'm looking for successfully, but it also includes its ID, which I want to exclude from the result. Is there any way to exclude a specific field when fetching a record from PayloadCMS? Thanks!

PS: in the URL, I have a NextJS rewrite that assigns to

/backend

the URL of PayloadCMS