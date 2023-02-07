Fetch user from custom endpoint

Hello guys, I have a question about fetching user data from a custom endpoint.

I'm making a website that uses payloadcms as backend. I have kept the default authentication method, which I believe uses JWT.

After the user successfully signs in in the front-end with this

const response = await axios.post('/backend/api/users/login', credentials)

he gets assigned a cookie, which helps me keep the user session alive.

The problem is that I'm trying to make the user send a request like this

const reqFinishedSimulation = axios.post( '/backend/api/simulations-history/v1/correction', finishedSimulationReduxState, { withCredentials: true }, )

It has

withCredentials

set to true, which means that it will send the user cookie in the headers.

The link

/backend/api/simulations-history/v1/correction

corresponds to a custom endpoint in payloadcms

endpoints: [ { path: '/v1/correction', method: 'post', handler: async (req, res, next) => { } } ]

From this endpoint, I want to get the userID from the

req

. I can't submit the userID inside the request, because that would mean that if a user is logged in, the endpoint will accept any userID parameter, and a malicious user could change the userID in the request and submit ids of other users.

Is it possible to get the userID from a

req

object in a custom endpoint?

Thank you