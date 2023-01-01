Fetching all documents through RestAPI

It might be a stupid question but I couldn't find the information in the Payload documentation. I'm trying to fetch my data without any pagination. Is there a cleaner way to do it without doing :
axios.get("/my-query?limit=10000")?
AFAIK it's not documented, but you can set limit to 0:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/324b51e778306a52376350235a691a7913063a58/src/collections/operations/find.ts#L129
Good catch, the documenation could probably put in a note about not paginating, though, it's likely less common behavior.
