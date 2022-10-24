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Fetching all documents through RestAPI

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samy72883 years ago
7

It might be a stupid question but I couldn't find the information in the Payload documentation. I'm trying to fetch my data without any pagination. Is there a cleaner way to do it without doing :


axios.get("/my-query?limit=10000")?
  • default discord avatar
    swnzl3 years ago

    AFAIK it's not documented, but you can set limit to 0:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/324b51e778306a52376350235a691a7913063a58/src/collections/operations/find.ts#L129
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    notchr3 years ago

    Good catch, the documenation could probably put in a note about not paginating, though, it's likely less common behavior.



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/queries/pagination#pagination
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    filippomasoni2 years ago

    I was using limit=0 for some REST request but after updating to payload 2.0 it stopped working, but I can't find that documented anywhere. Is this a bug or did something change?

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    samy72882 years ago

    Apparently they changed some stuff and I’m also facing the same issue now

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    filippomasoni2 years ago

    I'm now using limit=1000 which is not ideal, but I can't find a workaround. In the documentation limit=0 is not documented but it says pagination can be disabled only for the Local API. I guess that's changed without documenting it.

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    samy72882 years ago

    There's an open issue on the matter :

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/4143
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    arne02392 years ago

    I had an issue with only adding

    ?limit=0

    . The query failed because the defaul locale was appended to the query. Therefore I had to set it to

    usePayloadAPI( 'http://localhost:4000/api/surveyQuestions?limit=0&locale=no', )
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