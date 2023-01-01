Files correctly uploaded to S3 but URL still pointing to localhost

I have configured the cloud storage plugin with S3, so files are uploaded to S3 - but the S3 URL is not used to download the files - I can't seem to find any information on why this is happening.
This is the payload config:
plugins: [
cloudStorage({
collections: {
'notes': {
adapter: s3Adapter({
config: {
forcePathStyle: true,
region: process.env.S3_REGION,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
},
},
bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,
})
},
},
}),
],
I am using AWS S3 not the endpoint should not provided...
In the 'Notes' collection - the disableLocalStorage boolean is set to true:
slug: 'notes',
upload: {
disableLocalStorage: true
},
The url of the uploaded file is still "http://localhost:3000/notes/43_s_rockbass.mp3
" but instead it should point to the corresponding S3 bucket - the file is uploaded on S3 - the problem is just the URL.
I guess I am missing a config in the collection?
Thanks in advance, Nico
Ok I found the answer, it's quite obvious, the server stills acts as a proxy in order to provide access control - "all uploads will still be reached from the default /collectionSlug/staticURL/filename path. This plugin will "pass through" all files that are hosted on your third-party cloud service—with the added benefit of keeping your existing access control in place." -https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/tree/master#payload-access-control
