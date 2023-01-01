Files correctly uploaded to S3 but URL still pointing to localhost

I have configured the cloud storage plugin with S3, so files are uploaded to S3 - but the S3 URL is not used to download the files - I can't seem to find any information on why this is happening.

This is the payload config:

plugins: [ cloudStorage({ collections: { 'notes': { adapter: s3Adapter({ config: { forcePathStyle: true, region: process.env.S3_REGION, credentials: { accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID, secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, }, }, bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET, }) }, }, }), ],

I am using AWS S3 not the endpoint should not provided...

In the 'Notes' collection - the disableLocalStorage boolean is set to true:

slug: 'notes', upload: { disableLocalStorage: true },

The url of the uploaded file is still "

" but instead it should point to the corresponding S3 bucket - the file is uploaded on S3 - the problem is just the URL.

I guess I am missing a config in the collection?

Thanks in advance, Nico

Ok I found the answer, it's quite obvious, the server stills acts as a proxy in order to provide access control - "all uploads will still be reached from the default /collectionSlug/staticURL/filename path. This plugin will "pass through" all files that are hosted on your third-party cloud service—with the added benefit of keeping your existing access control in place." -