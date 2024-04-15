Filter related doc fields in local API?

Hi!
Is it possible to filter which fields will be returned from a document in a relationship field?
I'm building a "Header" global. In it there's an array field thats being used to populate a menu, using a relationship field to the Pages collection.
I'm wondering if there's a way to get only "slug" and "title", for example, instead of getting all the pages with all the content for each one and then filtering them in getStaticProps in some way.
Maybe a way would be to create hidden fields that read the related page and store slug and title, and use afterRead hook to return the related page (the whole document) as empty? It seems that it should be easier, maybe?
Thanks!
@ariel I am just learning payload (v2) FYI so take it for what you will. I may have possibly encountered something that would help you. I think basically what you said with the afterRead hook would be a path forward. Just for some context, in my relationship field I'm sort of creating a computed display only field and I was querying assets assigned to an employee and in the end I was returning just the assets ID. I wonder if you just update where my map is in my afterRead hook that you could return any shape or limtied set of data that you would want.
// Employees collection config
...
{
name: "assets",
type: "relationship",
relationTo: "assets",
hooks: {
afterRead: [getAllEmployeeAssets],
},
}]}
const getAllEmployeeAssets: FieldHook = async ({ data }) => {
// Use Local API to get the assets
const allAssets = await payload.find({
collection: "assets",
where: {
employee: {
equals: data.id,
},
},
});
if (allAssets.docs) {
// Map over and return anything you want (I'm just returning the id)
return allAssets.docs.map((doc) => doc.id);
}
return null;
};
Hi @Justono , thanks a lot! I was hoping that I missed something in the documentation. But the way you're doing is simple enough and will work just fine for me.
I remember reading somewhere in the docs that is not recommended to change the field type in hooks, and in fact the hook won't change payload-types, so this can lead to some problems in the future. That's why I was thinking about making a separate field (maybe a JSON field). But for now this will do 😬 . Thanks again!
This blog post isn't SUPER realted but you could see how if you did end up making another field to hold a filtered set of data. Reacting to and updating other fields isn't too bad with their form hooks. Also I think this showcases a pretty interesting use case and also the power of the array field.https://payloadcms.com/blog/managing-array-and-block-rows
You might be able to create and array of other fields then you get types etc cause everything is just fields instead of a JSON object. But depending on how complex you want go this seems like bit to manage where JSON field prolly is better.
Thats neat! Didn't know about this
