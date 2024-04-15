Filter related doc fields in local API?

Hi!

Is it possible to filter which fields will be returned from a document in a relationship field?

I'm building a "Header" global. In it there's an array field thats being used to populate a menu, using a relationship field to the Pages collection.

I'm wondering if there's a way to get only "slug" and "title", for example, instead of getting all the pages with all the content for each one and then filtering them in getStaticProps in some way.

Maybe a way would be to create hidden fields that read the related page and store slug and title, and use afterRead hook to return the related page (the whole document) as empty? It seems that it should be easier, maybe?

Thanks!