Managing Array and Block Rows with Ease

In this example collection we have two fields, an array field and a custom ui field.
The ui field’s custom component will allow us to perform actions on the array field. Here is a snippet of what this could look like:
To interact with the form data, we now expose a couple helper functions through Payloads useForm hook.
You can use this when you want to programmatically add a new row to an array field:
Arguments:
outerArrayField.0.innerArrayField
You can use this when you want to programmatically replace a row within an array field:
Arguments:
outerArrayField.0.innerArrayField
To be used when you want to programmatically remove a row from an array field:
Arguments:
outerArrayField.0.innerArrayField
The implementation for blocks is identical to arrays, just be sure to pass
blockType in the data object. Here is another simple collection example we have a blocks field and our custom ui field:
You can use this just like in the array example, just pass the blockType along with the row data:
You can use this just like in the array example, just pass the blockType along with the row data:
This is the exact same for array and block fields.
This is a bit of a technical update, but I think this feature warrants it because of the potential power it holds. With this you can easily manage blocks and arrays to fit your custom needs. You could create a custom component where the user selects a block type from a dropdown, writes a prompt and then you programmatically insert generated data that fits the block type into the form.
There are a lot of possibilities when extending Payload, the goal is to make it easier.
Learn more
The Custom CSS feature in Payload extends beyond being a simple customization tool–it’s a pathway to seamlessly integrate your CMS with your brand.
Tired of dealing with microservices hell? Implement and create forms with ease using Payload’s free form builder plugin.
Here's how Payload goes about its open-source GitHub issues—how we keep them as accurate as possible, how we avoid distractions, and more.
Cut costs, save time, and ship faster by sharing infrastructure when you setup Payload as a multi-tenant application.