firebase in Payload CMS

Daniel502
Daniel502
6 months ago
4

Hey, guys . Please , is it possible to have firebase components in Payload . I mean have a data collection table in the admin dashboard and have the connected form in the front end . Either as a block or hard coded . Or is it a bad idea

  notchr
    notchr
    6 months ago

    @Daniel502 Hey Daniel, you could surely pull information from Firebase via their API/SDK, however, and display the data in a component. However, Payload handles authentication, data, mostly everything Firebase would be doing for a basic site. What feature set are you looking to implement specifically from Firebase? If it's a matter of data, you could always import your data from Firebase into Payload

  Daniel502
    Daniel502
    6 months ago

    @notchr the issue is with the form plugin not having a file upload feature . I'd like to be able to upload files in my form submission data that I can also download. I tried adding said feature to payload but I'm not having luck with it .. firebase seemed the fastest alternative

  notchr
    notchr
    6 months ago

    @Daniel502 Payload has a built in upload field, if you define an upload collection



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/upload
  Daniel502
    Daniel502
    6 months ago

    @notchr and this works for forms?

