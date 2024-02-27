I am trying to get the form builder plugin working for a group project and I have gone through the docs (

), guide (

), youtube example (

), and referenced the example code (

). I am able to create forms on the CMS but they do not render when I add them to a page. Adding in console.logs in different places confirms that the forms are created, but they are lost somewhere along the way. In the picture, at app/_components/Blocks/index.tsx, blocks returns an empty object for the form.

Please, is anyone able to help? Here is the repository:

. At the moment, the form builder is only in the branch 'chad_form_builder'.