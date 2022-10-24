Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Get full collection inside another query

default discord avatar
reepicheep053 years ago
4

Is there a way to create a field that returns a full collection? I have a

Page

collection and a

Blog

collection in the CMS. Each page entry has a dropdown where I can choose a

Blog

post category and display the posts. I am trying to get the full

Blog

feed in the return from the

Page

query.



I know I can just query the feed in the component, but I was wondering if there is a way to do this in the first

Page

query.



Thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus3 years ago

    You can use a relationship field, choose a blog post. Then when you query your page just make sure you set your

    depth

    to a higher number, maybe 2 or 3 but it will depend on your data structure on blogs

  • default discord avatar
    reepicheep053 years ago

    Hey thanks paul, I am acutally trying to get all the blog post feed. I was thinking that I could use the select field to choose the feed (eg. blog posts, case studies etc)

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus3 years ago

    Ohhh I see, via the REST API, this is two separate queries right now



    If you want to make things easier for yourself you could set up a custom REST endpoint



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints

    So you could set up a custom one to get a feed, then inside your handler you would do the logic of fetching the target Page's category and then do a find for blog feed

  • default discord avatar
    reepicheep053 years ago

    Got it. Thanks Paul!

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.