Get full collection inside another query

Is there a way to create a field that returns a full collection? I have a

Page

collection and a

Blog

collection in the CMS. Each page entry has a dropdown where I can choose a

Blog

post category and display the posts. I am trying to get the full

Blog

feed in the return from the

Page

query.

I know I can just query the feed in the component, but I was wondering if there is a way to do this in the first

Page

query.

Thanks!