Get full collection inside another query

default discord avatar
reepicheep05
2 months ago
7

Is there a way to create a field that returns a full collection? I have a

Page

collection and a

Blog

collection in the CMS. Each page entry has a dropdown where I can choose a

Blog

post category and display the posts. I am trying to get the full

Blog

feed in the return from the

Page

query.



I know I can just query the feed in the component, but I was wondering if there is a way to do this in the first

Page

query.



Thanks!

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    2 months ago

    You can use a relationship field, choose a blog post. Then when you query your page just make sure you set your

    depth

    to a higher number, maybe 2 or 3 but it will depend on your data structure on blogs

  • default discord avatar
    reepicheep05
    2 months ago

    Hey thanks paul, I am acutally trying to get all the blog post feed. I was thinking that I could use the select field to choose the feed (eg. blog posts, case studies etc)

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    2 months ago

    Ohhh I see, via the REST API, this is two separate queries right now



    If you want to make things easier for yourself you could set up a custom REST endpoint



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints


    So you could set up a custom one to get a feed, then inside your handler you would do the logic of fetching the target Page's category and then do a find for blog feed

  • default discord avatar
    reepicheep05
    2 months ago

    Got it. Thanks Paul!

