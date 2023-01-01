Get Light/Dark Mode Preference for custom Component

Hey, how do I get the Light/Dark Mode Preference?
Need it for a custom component.
@Sylens Drake the html element has a data-theme attribute that you can use to target your custom component css
I think more information about the data-theme attribute could be listen on the CSS customization page that references Dark Mode:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/customizing-css
we don't explicitly export the
useTheme
hook, but you can still import it
import { useTheme } from 'payload/dist/admin/components/utilities/Theme
if you did want to help us export it, you could open a PR via adding an export to the
payload/components/utilities
file and then add it to docs here:
https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/hooks#react-hooks
@jmikrut was the PR ever opened? I started using the direct import today
Hey @damnstaychill no, we never added this, but i will add it today (got some other stuff coming out)
anddd done
will be released shortly
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.