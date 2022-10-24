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Community Help

Get Light/Dark Mode Preference for custom Component

default discord avatar
sylensdrake3 years ago
5

Hey, how do I get the Light/Dark Mode Preference?


Need it for a custom component.

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago
    @267014985056518147

    the html element has a data-theme attribute that you can use to target your custom component css

  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago

    I think more information about the data-theme attribute could be listen on the CSS customization page that references Dark Mode:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/customizing-css
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    we don't explicitly export the

    useTheme

    hook, but you can still import it



    import { useTheme } from 'payload/dist/admin/components/utilities/Theme

    if you did want to help us export it, you could open a PR via adding an export to the

    payload/components/utilities

    file and then add it to docs here:



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/hooks#react-hooks
  • default discord avatar
    damnstaychill3 years ago
    @364124941832159242

    was the PR ever opened? I started using the direct import today

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    Hey

    @473343795782615060

    no, we never added this, but i will add it today (got some other stuff coming out)



    anddd done



    will be released shortly

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