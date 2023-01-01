Get only selected fields over rest api

I have collection for doctors, they include many different fields, some of which a big in size. So when I run query to fetch them all, response size becomes scary.

However, logic that uses it only requires few small fields, leaving most of response data unused. Is it possible to transform query to get those few fields instead of whole document in rest api?

I want to avoid using graphql because running gql client on ssr/ssg frontend is too complex, and contents of queries are only changed manually in code, if at all

The problem is actually a little deeper, as each document pulls another related collection. And also one more collection, which in turn pulls that second collection