Getting custom passport strategy to work.

snackdex
3 weeks ago
1

I created a custom passport strategy and everything works as intended api wise. However, when I go to the admin panel i run into: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'util' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/jwa'



This happens when i use jsonwebtoken import. i've tried the resolutions given in the logs but none of them work. if you've solved this issue please let me know as i'm not an expert in webpack.


I've also tried following this:

https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#aliasing-server-only-modules


i was able to get around it by using jose instead of jsonwebtoken and jwks-rsa

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Hey @snackdex glad you were able to get this sorted out! Feel free to open another thread if you run into anything else.

