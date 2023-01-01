Getting custom passport strategy to work.

I created a custom passport strategy and everything works as intended api wise. However, when I go to the admin panel i run into: Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'util' in '/home/node/app/node_modules/jwa'

This happens when i use jsonwebtoken import. i've tried the resolutions given in the logs but none of them work. if you've solved this issue please let me know as i'm not an expert in webpack.

I've also tried following this:

i was able to get around it by using jose instead of jsonwebtoken and jwks-rsa