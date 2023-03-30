Getting fields' config in beforeChange collection hook

The

data

argument of the

beforeChange

collection hook looks like this:

{ slug : 'slug-in-german' , title : 'Title in German' , excerpt : 'The excerpt goes here.' , _status : 'draft' , }

(ultimately to know whether or not the field is

localized: true

or not).

I went in and used

req.payload.config.collections

, filtered it to get the current collection, and started parsing that to try and reduce it to something that would look like this:

{ slug : false , title : true , excerpt : true , _status : false , }

But once you start adding Tabs and Groups and Arrays and Blocks and ... into the mix, it start getting a little hairy and feeling grosser and grosser. 😅

There's got to be a better way, right? 👀 🤔