Getting fields' config in beforeChange collection hook

default discord avatar
Tinouti
4 months ago
20

The

data

argument of the

beforeChange

collection hook looks like this:


{
  slug: 'slug-in-german',
  title: 'Title in German',
  excerpt: 'The excerpt goes here.',
  _status: 'draft',
}

I'd like to get the config of each of these fields

(ultimately to know whether or not the field is

localized: true

or not).



I went in and used

req.payload.config.collections

, filtered it to get the current collection, and started parsing that to try and reduce it to something that would look like this:



{
  slug: false,
  title: true, 
  excerpt: true,
  _status: false,
}


But once you start adding Tabs and Groups and Arrays and Blocks and ... into the mix, it start getting a little hairy and feeling grosser and grosser. 😅



There's got to be a better way, right? 👀 🤔

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    Or I wonder if the

    buildStateFromSchema

    function might do it for you!



    Try passing in the fields array into buildStateFromSchema and see what happens

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    4 months ago

    Oooh you got me excited, let me give that a go! 👀



    Hmmm doesn't seem to be quite what I need, this is what

    buildStateFromSchema

    returns:



    {
  title: {
    valid: true,
    value: 'Title in German',
    initialValue: 'Title in German',
    validate: [Function (anonymous)],
    condition: undefined,
    passesCondition: true
  },
  slug: {
    valid: true,
    value: 'slug-in-german',
    initialValue: 'slug-in-german',
    validate: [Function (anonymous)],
    condition: undefined,
    passesCondition: true
  },
  ...
}
  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    hm



    what about

    reduceFieldsToValues

    ?



    or wait



    the main problem is parsing more complex blocks isn't it?



    e.g. blocks with subfields?

  • default discord avatar
    itsjxck
    4 months ago

    You could always just import your collection config directly



    But again, you would probably need to still handle nested fields

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    wouldn't that result in the same data compared to using req.payload.config.collections?

  • default discord avatar
    itsjxck
    4 months ago

    Likely, but you could skip the faff of filtering from the collections array if you want to get the config of a specific static collection

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    4 months ago

    Yeah getting the full config is pretty straightforward here one way or the other, the tricky part is mapping the data to their associated field config... 🤔

  • default discord avatar
    itsjxck
    4 months ago

    You might have to make a recursive parser to get the output you specifically want

  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    4 months ago

    Another to approach the problem I have could be to find a way to emulate the

    afterChange

    state of the doc with

    locale: "all"

    .



    For example, following my initial example, if I could get:


    {
  id: '642609c1a7d2bc624df538da',
  title: { 
    en: 'Title in English', 
    de: 'Title in German' 
  },
  slug: { 
    en: 'slug-in-english', 
    de: 'slug-in-german' 
  },
  excerpt: { 
    de: 'The excerpt goes here.' 
  },
  _status: 'draft',
  createdAt: '2023-03-30T22:14:25.318Z',
  updatedAt: '2023-04-05T07:02:50.800Z'
}

    ie:

    findByID

    result + the current operation's data, I'd be golden. 🙌



    I may have to do more digging into how Payload work on the inside. 😅



    Yeah that's what I started doing and it quickly started feeling a bit "gross". And given that Payload probably already do this somehow somewhere, I figured that I probably shouldn't be reinventing the wheel and that maybe someone would know where the magic happens within Payload - and how to utilize it. 😊



    Haven't had the chance to dig more into this yet today, but giving it a bump in case anyone who knows how Payload works on the inside happens to be around and has thoughts. 🙏

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    I think the recursive parser is a fine approach, you would just separate your parsing functions into field types and loop over the a collection config and generate this obj/map



    What are you trying to achieve, would a fieldHook work better for you?

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/hooks/fields
  • default discord avatar
    Tinouti
    3 months ago

    Ah thanks Jarrod! The fieldHook approach could work indeed, although I'd then need to loop over every field in my plugin where I extend the config and add a hook to them. And I'll probably have to go through the same kind of recursive parser to achieve that. 🤔



    That being said, both @thompsonsj (

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1508

    ) and @Exo (

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/967097582721572937/1093593337954574386

    ) might have already solved this in their own plugins, so I'm gonna check their work and learn from it before trying to reinvent the wheel. 😄



    I'll try to remember to close the loop on this thread once I have. 👍

