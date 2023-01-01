Group Field Breaking Type Changes not Called Out

@dribbens @jmikrut I am experiencing another breaking type change that wasn't explicitly documented/called out in the release notes when updating from 1.6.24 -> 1.6.32. The group field seems to be changing from being potentially undefined to being required in the types...

See our previous discussion about this type of thing here:

Are there plans to develop a better way of calling out breaking type changes like this?

The question I would like answered in this particular instance is when this changed?