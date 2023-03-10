DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Handling ESModule library: yjs

default discord avatar
Alessio 🍣
4 months ago
7

So I've added this library which internally uses yjs (

https://github.com/yjs/yjs

) to my payload project - and it's throwing these lovely esmodule errors.



How could I fix those?



Not sure if

https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#aliasing-server-only-modules

is the problem - the error messages are babbling something about esmodules. But I'm not sure what I'd even put as an alias there

  • default discord avatar
    damnstaychill
    4 months ago

    Not sure if it'll work with payload being CJS and the lib being ESM but i'm not super familiar with those details. I think the webpack alias is only for code you only want ran on the server and not the client

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    that coould be the case too - maybe the library has some code which runs on the server. I've seen that error on 2 different libraries which import something related to yjs



    no idea how the hell I'd alias that, though

    WebStorm-EAP_2023-03-10_at_18.21.102x.jpg
  • default discord avatar
    damnstaychill
    4 months ago

    Aliasing the top level library works for me, i had a similary issue with a JWT / Cookie library



    The strange part was I had to import the server library into a file and export it from that file. Then my app code would import that file/ I aliased that file vs the library directly

  • default discord avatar
    Alessio 🍣
    4 months ago

    This seeems to have been the fix for some reason. Wasnt related to server-only stuff at all apparently

    WebStorm-EAP_2023-03-10_at_19.18.332x.jpg
