Community Help

Healthcheck endpoint?

default discord avatar
derosul
3 months ago
6

I'm currently running my payload instance dockerized and I want the container supervisor to check up on the health of the instance, is there any health endpoint on the Payload API?

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    Definitely not as far as I know, though seems like a useful feature to have



    Could probably roll out your own custom endpoint pretty easily though

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Nothing built-in currently. But, like Paul said, this would be very simple to do with a custom endpoint.



    Here is a simple example. Adding this to your payload config will make a health check endpoint on

    /api/health

    endpoints: [
    {
      path: '/health',
      method: 'get',
      handler: (req, res) => {
        res.status(200).send('OK')
      },
    },
  ],


    Docs:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints


    You could use

    req.payload

    to do some more comprehensive health checks within that function if desired



    overrideAccess: true

    will likely come in handy in your

    req.payload.find

    calls or similar.

  • default discord avatar
    derosul
    3 months ago

    Cool! Thanks for the clarification!

