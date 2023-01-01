DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Hello guys, in our company we always had form vali...

Payload-Bot
5 days ago
12
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Hey @dzordz., can you tell me a little bit about how you are setting up your forms?



    Are you using

    plugin-form-builder

    by chance?

    dzordz.
    5 days ago

    Yes I do, i marked some fields as required but I did not 'get' them from backend. Im testing forms on some old app (formik inputs), so I only send my data to api URL but the submission is always successfull.

    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    I would say it's a good idea to validate on the frontend, that way the the user is able to see the errors before a request to the API is made. You can add a

    required

    attribute to your inputs that will be applied only if the field is marked required, like so:



    <input type="text" required={field.required} />
    dzordz.
    5 days ago

    Many thanks, it was just weird for me to validate forms on frontend. In my workplace backend always did it. Can you tell me how secure is that? Do you always validate on frontend?

    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Regarding security, the more validation the better. If you still want to validate on the server, that's possible as well.



    One way you can do this is to create an endpoint in your Payload app to check validity, and create a new form-submission if it passes. Then you would send your data to your custom endpoint instead of to your

    api/form-submissions

    endpoint. You can then use the overrides in the plugin to set the access control to not allow create operations on your form-submissions collection. From your custom endpoint you can use the Local API to create forms-submissions.



    More on Custom Endpoints here:


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints
    dzordz.
    5 days ago

    Awesome, many thanks for help!

    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    You're welcome!

    _veth_
    3 days ago

    Let me hop in because this is my concern also. Is there any danger to only validate on frontend? Maybe validating simple contact form input on backend is just too much.

    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    3 days ago

    The right way to do this would be to have Payload itself validate all form submissions when they are created. There would be no need for custom validation endpoints, no reliance on front-end validations, just try and save a document and Payload will reject it if necessary. All forms on the web really should have

    both

    front-end

    and

    backend validations. This was always possible to wire in yourself as @tylandavis describes but in reality you should not have to do anything extra on top of the existing validations that you'd normally write into your Payload config. This is something we were always planning on doing, there's even a little code comment indicating exactly where this would be written, but it has not been done yet. I went ahead and opened a ticket just now for this so we can ensure track progress:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/issues/50
    _veth_
    2 days ago

    Thanks for in depth explanation!

