Help embedding video in rich text editor

Hello everyone,
I'm very new to payload and it seems very powerful. I've been able to connect to the Rest API and grab some content from fields. When it comes to the rich text editor, I've managed to serialize its content with the help of the docs. The only I have no clue how to do is to enable video embedding. In your demo I see this button which allows for it.
Could you give me a hint how I would do that? Thanks a lot!
Hey there! We use this on our public facing website, that repo is also open source. Here is a link to our serialize function that renders content in our RTE elements 🙂
https://github.com/payloadcms/website/blob/main/src/components/RichText/Serialize/index.tsx
