Help embedding video in rich text editor

default discord avatar
Martí Arnau - React
5 months ago
1

Hello everyone,


I'm very new to payload and it seems very powerful. I've been able to connect to the Rest API and grab some content from fields. When it comes to the rich text editor, I've managed to serialize its content with the help of the docs. The only I have no clue how to do is to enable video embedding. In your demo I see this button which allows for it.


Could you give me a hint how I would do that? Thanks a lot!

